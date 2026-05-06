Bomb threat poster triggers panic in Shimla; SDM office, court evacuated

Panic erupted here after a poster warning of a bomb threat targeting the local court and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Rohru was discovered, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received information about an unidentified handwritten poster pasted on a wall in the Bharari area. The poster warned that the Rohru court and the SDM office would be blown up on Wednesday, prompting police to go on high alert and implement precautionary measures.

As a result, both the court and the SDM office were evacuated, and a search operation was initiated. A Bomb Disposal Squad was dispatched from Shimla to assist with the situation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the development and said a thorough search of the premises is underway.

"So far, no suspicious objects have been found, and the situation is under control. A case has been registered at the Sadar police station in Shimla, and further investigation is ongoing," he said.

The SSP also appealed to the public not to panic, maintain peace, and avoid paying attention to rumours.

This marks the second bomb threat in Shimla this week - an email warning of bomb blasts in schools was received on Monday, but it turned out to be a hoax after no suspicious items were found.