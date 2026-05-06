Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bomb threat poster triggers panic in Shimla; SDM office, court evacuated

Bomb threat poster triggers panic in Shimla; SDM office, court evacuated

This marks the second bomb threat in Shimla this week - an email warning of bomb blasts in schools was received on Monday, but it turned out to be a hoax after no suspicious items were found

Bomb threat

The SSP appealed to the public not to panic, maintain peace, and avoid paying attention to rumours | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Panic erupted here after a poster warning of a bomb threat targeting the local court and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Rohru was discovered, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received information about an unidentified handwritten poster pasted on a wall in the Bharari area. The poster warned that the Rohru court and the SDM office would be blown up on Wednesday, prompting police to go on high alert and implement precautionary measures.

As a result, both the court and the SDM office were evacuated, and a search operation was initiated. A Bomb Disposal Squad was dispatched from Shimla to assist with the situation.

 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the development and said a thorough search of the premises is underway.

"So far, no suspicious objects have been found, and the situation is under control. A case has been registered at the Sadar police station in Shimla, and further investigation is ongoing," he said.

The SSP also appealed to the public not to panic, maintain peace, and avoid paying attention to rumours.

This marks the second bomb threat in Shimla this week - an email warning of bomb blasts in schools was received on Monday, but it turned out to be a hoax after no suspicious items were found.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vijai Sardesai, GFP, Goa Forward Party

Anti-incumbency rising against BJP in Goa, opposition must unite: GFP chief

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC seeks comprehensive plan for crowd management in Mathura

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Every 6th BJP MP in Lok Sabha won through 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM hails approval of railway projects worth ₹23,437 cr covering six states

Jalandhar, Jalandhar blast

Twin blasts jolt Punjab, explosions reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Email threat Terror Threat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy under 100Swiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Playing XI Vedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayL&T Top Losers TodayIPL 2026 Points Table