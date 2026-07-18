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Home / India News / Bombay HC cancels Shiv Sena corporator's bail in doctors assault case

Bombay HC cancels Shiv Sena corporator's bail in doctors assault case

Ramesh Mhatre has been asked to surrender by 5 pm on Sunday, July 19

Photo: Pexels

The court delivered the verdict after considering Ramesh Mhatre's medical condition | Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

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Bombay High Court on Saturday cancelled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his aides in the case involving the assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital.

Mhatre has been asked to surrender by 5 pm on Sunday, July 19.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice Gautam Ankhad took suo moto cognisance of the case after Mhatre got bail by a Magistrate's court in Kalyan. The High Court stayed the lower court's order, considering the "gravity and seriousness of the issue and the perversity" noticed in the order.

The next hearing of this matter is scheduled for July 22.

 

If Mhatre does not surrender or is not traceable, the court granted the authorities the liberty to follow the due procedure, including initiating steps for attaching his immovable properties.

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The Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is the prime accused in the case involving the assault on doctors and nurses at the Shastri Nagar Hospital. He was granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 on July 14.

The court delivered the verdict after considering Ramesh Mhatre's medical condition, as he was hospitalised following his arrest.

Ramesh Mhatre's lawyer, MK Qazi, said that they addressed the objections raised by the prosecution and, after hearing the arguments, the court granted the Shiv Sena leader bail.

The case pertains to the July 6 alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity.

Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bombay High Court Shiv Sena Bombay HC

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

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