Monday, July 27, 2026 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bombay HC clears Gadkari's ₹11 crore defamation suit over alleged deepfakes

Bombay HC clears Gadkari's ₹11 crore defamation suit over alleged deepfakes

High Court permits Union minister to file civil suit against Meta, Google, X and unidentified persons over allegedly fabricated social media posts

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to institute a civil defamation suit against Meta, Google, X and unidentified persons over social media posts that allegedly used deepfake content to falsely connect him with the Centre's ethanol blending programme.
 
Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Gadkari to file the proposed suit under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, a procedural requirement invoked when part of the cause of action arises outside the territorial jurisdiction of the High Court. The detailed order is awaited.
 
In his proposed plaint, Gadkari said the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP), introduced by the Union government in 2003, is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
 
 
He stated that while the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol was achieved during 2025-26, he has had no role in framing or implementing the policy despite serving as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways since 2014.
 
According to the suit, several social media posts created by unknown users falsely portray Gadkari as being responsible for the policy and accuse him and his family of profiting from its implementation. The pleadings contend that the posts are false, malicious and without any basis whatsoever, and insinuate corruption, nepotism, conflict of interest, abuse of office and other misconduct.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Bombay HC permits Gadkari to sue Meta, X, others over defamatory deepfakes

BBC Broadcasting House in London

US judge rejects Trump's bid to block BBC subpoenas in $10 billion suit

gavel

Bombay HC cancels Shiv Sena corporator's bail in doctors assault case

SC, Supreme Court

Plea before SC seeks CBI probe into 'KG Basin gas extraction' by Reliance

SC, Supreme Court

SC reserves verdict on Centre's plea against relief to Sunil Biyani

 
Gadkari has identified at least 24 allegedly defamatory posts and has sought directions for their removal from online platforms. He has also clarified that the proceedings are not intended to stifle legitimate criticism or public debate on government policy but are confined to content that is allegedly fabricated and defamatory.
 
The content in question is false and fabricated, the minister has stated in the proposed suit.
 
The civil action seeks damages of ₹11 crore and is expected to be placed before Justice Arif Doctor for further proceedings. Gadkari has also indicated that he intends to move the Supreme Court in connection with the matter.
 

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks govt's response to Sibal's plea on anti-defection law merger rule

SC, Supreme Court

SC tags plea for CBT-based Neet with pending petitions on exam reforms

India Post

Govt defines letter, parcel categories; notifies new Speed Post rates

Gavel, law

Neet paper leak: First hearing adjourned as CBI counsel doesn't show-up

Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

RS adjourned as Oppn demands HM to address police action in Neet protest

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Bombay High Court defamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest