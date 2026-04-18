Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, Budget session concludes

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, drawing curtains on the Budget session that began in January.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla read out his concluding remarks, following which he adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

The session concluded a day after a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029 by increasing the number of seats in the Lower House from 543 to 816 was defeated by a division of votes.

A three-day sitting of Parliament was held from April 16 to discuss and pass the bill along with two other enabling draft laws.