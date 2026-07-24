Brics 2026: Bangladesh invited as India hosts key ministerial meetings

As India prepares to host the Brics Summit later this year, diplomatic activity has gathered pace. Prime Minister As India prepares to host the Brics Summit later this year, diplomatic activity has gathered pace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the summit as a special guest, while senior leaders from Brics countries are concluding a series of ministerial meetings under India's 2026 Chairship.

From health cooperation in Chandigarh to invitations extended to partner countries, the developments reflect India's efforts to strengthen the bloc's global role and deepen engagement with the Global South.

Bangladesh invited to Brics Summit

India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the Brics Summit , scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19, as a special guest. Bangladesh is neither a Brics member nor an observer, although it has previously expressed interest in joining the grouping.

Bangladesh has been seeking Brics membership and has already received backing from China and Russia. Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the summit in New Delhi.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Thursday that the country's foreign ministry had received the invitation from India and forwarded it to the Prime Minister's Office.

The invitation comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional issues.

Brics Disaster Risk Reduction ministers to meet today

India will host the Brics Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in New Delhi on Friday under its Brics Chairship 2026. The meeting will be chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and will bring together ministers and senior officials from Brics member countries to strengthen cooperation on disaster preparedness and resilience.

The discussions are expected to focus on improving early warning systems, strengthening disaster risk governance, enhancing climate resilience, sharing best practices in disaster management, and expanding cooperation in capacity building and technology. The meeting will conclude with the adoption of a Joint Ministerial Statement, outlining the bloc's shared priorities for disaster risk reduction.

Brics Health Ministers' Meeting concludes in Chandigarh

India has also concluded the 16th Brics Health Ministers' Meeting in Chandigarh as part of its Brics Chairship 2026. The three-day programme brought together health ministers, senior officials, and public health experts from Brics member countries to discuss shared health priorities.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in areas such as:

Pandemic preparedness and health security

Digital health and responsible use of artificial intelligence

Universal Health Coverage

Affordable medicines and pharmaceutical cooperation

Mental wellness

Traditional and integrative medicine

Resilient healthcare systems

The Brics Health Ministers unanimously adopted the 16th Brics Health Ministerial Declaration, which outlines future cooperation and institutional mechanisms across key healthcare priorities. India also announced that the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) will coordinate the Brics Network of Centres of Excellence on Mental Wellness.

What is India's focus as Brics Chair?

India's Brics Chairship is built around the overarching theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." Under this framework, India’s priorities span core global domains, including disaster risk management, economic cooperation, digital transformation, and sustainable development.