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Brics: Delhi Metro services to start early this Sunday for exam candidates

Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for competitive examinations, the DMRC said on Friday.

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Delhi Metro

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 10:12 PM IST

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Delhi Metro train services will begin at 6 am on all corridors on Sunday to facilitate the movement of students appearing for competitive examinations, the DMRC said on Friday.

Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday." The early commencement of services will facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations, as well as the general public, the DMRC said.

 

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that it had received a request from a CDS aspirant regarding the availability of early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time.

Taking note of the concern, the traffic police coordinated with the DMRC to facilitate candidates appearing for the NDA/CDS examinations.

It said the DMRC had agreed to commence services at 6 am across all lines on the examination day.

Students and other passengers have been advised to plan their journey accordingly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 10:12 PM IST