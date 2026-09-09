India’s Brics 2026 chairship has produced a series of initiatives across trade, technology, energy, agriculture, health, climate, transport, industry and other areas ahead of the 18th Brics Summit, scheduled for September 12–13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In a report shared last week, the intergovernmental organisation listed the outcomes of ministerial and heads of agencies meetings held under India’s chairship of Brics. The measures include new frameworks, networks, action plans, working groups and knowledge-sharing platforms.

Agriculture and health

Brics agriculture ministers agreed to establish networks on regenerative and digital agriculture. The digital agriculture network will cover artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial technologies, digital public infrastructure and data-driven solutions for farmers.

Brics also agreed to establish a Global Forum on Farmers’ Rights in Seed Systems to discuss policies and share knowledge on farmers’ rights and seeds. India will initially coordinate the forum through its Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority.

Brics AGRIN, or the Agro-Inputs, Genetic Resources and Information Network, will support cooperation on seeds, crop varieties, genetic resources and agricultural inputs. It will also cover information exchange, technical cooperation and trials of crop varieties in different conditions.

In health, Brics agreed to establish an expert group on traditional, complementary and integrative medicine and a 'Network of Centres of Excellence on Mental Wellness', to be coordinated by NIMHANS, India.

The bloc also agreed on a 2026-2029 roadmap for healthy lifestyles and established an Expert Group on an integrated early warning system for preventing and responding to mass infectious diseases.

Energy and climate

Brics adopted 'Guiding Principles on Energy Storage and Smart Grids' and launched a 'Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage'. The platform will support knowledge sharing, capacity building, exchanges on policy and regulatory practices and pilot projects.

The mandate of the Brics energy research cooperation platform was also updated.

On climate and disaster management, members adopted principles covering sustainable land management, climate-resilient urban infrastructure and community-based climate adaptation. They also agreed on cooperation on forest fire preparedness and adopted guidelines for integrating disaster early-warning data.

ALSO READ: Brics 2026: India advances cooperation on MSMEs, startups, supply chains The Brics forum on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) was also launched. It will cover the mapping of raw materials for sustainable aviation fuel, certification practices and monitoring, reporting and verification frameworks.

Trade, supply chains and MSMEs

The trade track adopted a workplan on the internationalisation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The workplan includes the Jaipur Consensus, which calls for a study of a Brics Invoice Discounting Mechanism, along with guiding principles for assessing credit for export-oriented MSMEs.

The Trade track also adopted a '2026–2030 Global Value Chains Action Plan', which includes a Technical Council, Brics Connect and a joint study on opening markets and economic diversification. Principles for digitally delivered services across borders were also adopted.

The SME Working Group adopted a framework providing for a Brics MSME Cooperation Portal and a dialogue on MSME finance. Members also welcomed the 2026 Brics MSME Forum Report, titled “Advancing MSME Competitiveness in Under the Transport track, Brics adopted a 'Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework' to strengthen cooperation on transport logistics and supply chains.The SME Working Group adopted a framework providing for a Brics MSME Cooperation Portal and a dialogue on MSME finance. Members also welcomed the 2026 Brics MSME Forum Report, titled “Advancing MSME Competitiveness in BRICS : Strengthening Access to Finance & Technology and Sustainable Growth”.

Startups and digital infrastructure

The industry track adopted an action plan on innovation-led growth by startups. It proposes a Brics Startup Innovation Fund and a Brics Incubator Network to connect national agencies, incubators and startups across member countries.

The science and technology track welcomed the Brics Science and Research Repository, a platform for storing and sharing knowledge among member countries.

In information and communication technology, Brics proposed a digital public infrastructure repository and pilot projects involving digital public infrastructure solutions. Digital public infrastructure refers to shared digital systems that can support the delivery of services and digital transactions.

A Brics Photovoltaic Knowledge Portal and a joint Solar PV Cooperation Roadmap were also included under the Photovoltaics Working Group.

Jobs, skills and social cooperation

The labour and employment meeting launched Brics CONNECT, a network for cooperation on skills, employability and new technologies. Its areas include labour market data, skills forecasting, future skills, digital employment services and social security.

The education track backed academic cooperation on traditional and indigenous knowledge systems, while the youth track adopted a 2026 cooperation framework.

Brics also developed guidelines for women's digital capacity building and proposed a repository of best practices on women's digital empowerment.

Space, customs and institutional cooperation

Brics space agencies agreed to finalise amendments to the Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation Agreement to facilitate the integration of new members.

The heads of national standards bodies agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in standardisation. The Anti-Corruption Working Group reached an in-principle agreement to establish a network of law-enforcement practitioners to improve cooperation on tracing fugitive offenders and extradition.

Customs administrations agreed to voluntarily implement the Brics Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Action Plan 2026 and continue work on AEO Mutual Recognition Arrangements. The AEO framework allows customs authorities to work with businesses that meet specified standards. Members also gave in-principle approval to sign the Brics Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

The 18th Brics Summit will bring together the outcomes of the ministerial and heads of agencies meetings on September 12–13 in New Delhi.