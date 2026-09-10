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Brics summit: 15,000 Delhi Police personnel to be deployed for security

Massive deployment will be made for law and order, security and traffic management, he said, adding that security arrangements will cover the airport, hotels

A man walks in front of a hoarding featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi

The Brics Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13 | Image Credit: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming Brics Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Manish Kumar Agrawal, Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division), said the arrangements have been planned to ensure maximum security for visiting dignitaries while causing minimum inconvenience to the public.

"We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements," Agrawal said.

He said the Delhi Police is working in close coordination with multiple agencies for the summit and extensive surveys of all identified routes have already been carried out.

 

Massive deployment will be made for law and order, security and traffic management, he said, adding that security arrangements will cover the airport, hotels and other scheduled and unscheduled locations that may be visited by the dignitaries.

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The officer said a multi-layered security system has been put in place, with enhanced access control, vigilance and robust security measures at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit.

Coordination meetings have also been held with neighbouring states to ensure seamless security arrangements and facilitate coordination during the movement of dignitaries, he said.

"Intelligence inputs will be coordinated and shared among the agencies concerned," Agrawal said, emphasising that all available inputs are being analysed as part of the security preparedness.

Agrawal said the force is committed to maintaining a balance between security requirements and the daily movement of people in the city.

"Maximum security with minimum inconvenience to the public will be ensured," he said.

The Brics Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, but traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to begin from September 10 and continue until around September 14, officials had said on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BRICS BRICS Summit Delhi Police

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:36 PM IST