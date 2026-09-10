Brics Summit 2026 Delhi: Check routes to reach railway stations, airport

Ahead of the Brics Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining road restrictions, diversions and alternate routes for commuters travelling across the national capital between September 11 and 13.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic arrangements may change depending on movement and security requirements”. The police urged commuters to check official traffic updates, follow notified routes and diversions, comply with directions from traffic personnel, and keep emergency corridors clear.

The advisory also asked commuters travelling on Thursday to check the traffic arrangements for the Motor Carcade Rehearsal before leaving. The rehearsal is scheduled from 7:45 pm to 10 pm on Thursday.

Roads affected due to the Brics Summit

According to the advisory, traffic will be regulated on more than 35 roads during the Brics Summit. The affected roads include:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road

Moti Lal Nehru Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg

Africa Avenue Road

Satya Marg

Shanti Path

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Niti Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Kemal Ataturk Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Josef Broz Tito Marg

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

22 diversion points identified

The Delhi Police traffic advisory identified 22 diversion points across the city. Some of the key diversion points include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle CP, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Roundabout near RML Hospital, Vande Matram Marg/Simon Bolivar Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road and Mandir House.

At these points, traffic will be diverted through designated alternate routes depending on the direction of travel.

Traffic diversions to railway stations, IGI Airport

Traffic would also be diverted along designated alternate routes for commuters travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, as well as Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, during the advisory period. The Delhi Traffic Police has recommended the Metro for airport travel during the advisory window and listed separate routes for commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi and East Delhi.

New Delhi Railway Station

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP

Route B: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg

Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP

Old Delhi Railway Station

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg

Route B: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg

Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Rani Jhansi Marg → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Boulevard Road → Lothiyan Marg

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

Route A: AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

Route B: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

How to reach IGI Airport

The Delhi Traffic Police has strongly recommended using the Metro for airport travel during the advisory window.

For commuters travelling to the airport from different parts of Delhi and Gurugram, the advisory lists the following routes:

From Gurugram

For T3/T4/T2: NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi Gurugram Road → UER II → Service Road → T3 Terminal Road

For T1: NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover → T-3 Road

Another route to T1 is: NH-48 → Mahipalpur Flyover → NH-48 → Ulan Batar Marg → T-1 Road.

From Dwarka: T3/T4/T2/T1 → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER II (new tunnel to T3)

From New Delhi and South Delhi: Ring Road → AIIMS Chowk → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → under Shankar Vihar Flyover → Sanjay T-Point → Service Road → NH-48 → under Mahipalpur Flyover → Rangpuri → T-3 Road.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Ring Road → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224 → Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road.

From North and East Delhi: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224 → Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48 → T3 Terminal Road.

Metro recommended, bus routes may be diverted

The traffic advisory said the Metro will remain fully operational at all stations, with no disruption expected.

It added that bus routes could face diversions during VIP movements, while taxis and autos will not be allowed roadside parking except in designated areas and may also face diversions.

The traffic police have advised commuters to allow extra travel time, particularly while travelling to airports, railway stations and ISBTs. It has also asked people to use public transport and follow designated alternative routes and diversion points.

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The advisory further states that non-destined commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi. Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads has also been strictly prohibited, with commuters asked to park only in authorised areas.