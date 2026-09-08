Security has been heightened in New Delhi as the national capital prepares to host the 18th Brics Leaders’ Summit from September 11 to 13. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, with the movement of foreign leaders, senior delegations and security motorcades expected to affect traffic across several parts of the capital.

The Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory, identifying roads to avoid and suggesting diversion points and alternative routes for people travelling to the airport and major railway stations.

The advisory says more than 35 roads will be controlled, while 22 diversion points have been identified. Traffic regulations will primarily cover the New Delhi district and adjoining corridors to facilitate the movement of VIP convoys and minimise inconvenience to the public.

???? BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | PLAN BEFORE YOU MOVE 11–13 September Travelling to work, the airport, railway station or across New Delhi? ???? CHECK BEFORE YOU LEAVE ????️ Affected Roads ???? Diversion Points ????️ Alternate Routes ✈️ Airport Routes ???? Metro/Public Transport ⏱️ Keep extra… pic.twitter.com/5PZ7PrdCQs — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 7, 2026

Brics Summit: Which roads should be avoided?

The Delhi Police advised motorists to avoid roads and corridors within the controlled area. These include:

Mathura Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Tees January Marg

Janpath

Satya Marg

Prithviraj Road

Firoz Shah Road

Ashoka Road

Tughlak Road

Neela Gumbad

Panchsheel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Africa Avenue

Kautilya Marg

Bhagwan Das Road

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Sardar Patel Marg

Kartavya Path

Purana Qila Road

Safdarjung Road

Nyaya Marg

The advisory also identifies several diversion points around areas including Dhaula Kuan, Mandi House, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Patel Chowk and Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk.

However, the Delhi police has added that the restrictions do not necessarily mean that every listed road remains closed throughout the day. Traffic may be regulated, stopped or diverted temporarily depending on the movement of VIP convoys and prevailing security requirements.

Brics traffic advisory: What should be done?

Delhi Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes where possible. People travelling through central and south Delhi should allow additional time, particularly during periods when VIP motorcades are expected to move.

The advisory strongly recommends the Metro, especially for people travelling towards the airport. Bus services may also face diversions during VIP movements.

Those travelling by private vehicles should check traffic updates before starting their journey and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Airport travel during Brics Summit

The traffic advisory provides suggested routes to Indira Gandhi International Airport from Gurugram , Dwarka, New Delhi and south Delhi, west Delhi, and north and east Delhi.

For airport-bound passengers, Delhi Police has advised the use of Metro services in view of the traffic restrictions. Passengers should also leave with sufficient time to account for possible diversions or temporary stoppages.

What about railway stations?

Traffic arrangements have also been made for people travelling to and from New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

Passengers with trains scheduled during the summit period should plan their journeys ahead of time and avoid leaving at the last minute. Suggested routes have been provided for each of the three stations.

Delhi schools to remain closed on September 11

Delhi schools will remain closed on Friday, September 11, as part of arrangements for the Brics Summit. The move is aimed at reducing traffic pressure and facilitating security arrangements and the movement of visiting dignitaries.

High security across Delhi

The traffic restrictions are part of wider security preparations for the summit. Security has been stepped up around Bharat Mandapam and locations where visiting dignitaries are expected to stay.