Brics summit 2026: Delhi-NCR trains cancelled, diverted from Sept 11-13

Train services in Delhi and the National Capital Region are set to be disrupted from September 11 to 13 due to the Brics Summit 2026. According to Northern Railway’s operating plan, several long-distance trains will be diverted, while numerous local EMU and MEMU services will be cancelled.

Several trains may also depart late, while some will originate or terminate at stations other than their scheduled terminals. The changes are aimed at facilitating the movement of diverted services during the summit and ensuring the smooth management of train operations at New Delhi railway station.

Brics summit 2026: Several trains cancelled today, Sept 11, 2026

Among the local services cancelled on September 11 were trains 64015 between Palwal and Shakurbasti, 64429 and 64433 between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, 64492 between New Delhi and Palwal, and 64491 between Delhi Junction and Shamli.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026: What is open and closed in Delhi from Sept 11-13? Several other services will also undergo operational changes. For instance, train 64110 to Aligarh will originate from Ghaziabad instead of New Delhi. Train 64567 will terminate at Delhi Shahdara, while train 64568 will originate from there for Bulandshahr. Several long-distance trains, including the Sampoorna Kranti and Rajdhani services, will also be diverted.

Alternative routes and reschedule of trains on Sept 11, 2026

On September 11, 2026, several prominent trains, including the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, Howrah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express and Sampoorna Kranti Express, will be diverted. These trains will be rerouted via the New Delhi-Delhi Junction-Sahibabad route.

The Ghaziabad-Mathura EMU will also run via Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Several trains are expected to depart late.

The Grand Trunk Express and New Delhi-Hyderabad Express are expected to depart 120 minutes behind schedule. The New Delhi-Kasganj Intercity Express will be delayed by 75 minutes, while the Paschim Express will depart 90 minutes late.

Brics 2026: More EMUs cancelled on Sept 12, 2026

On September 12, more local train services will be affected, with several cancellations planned between Ghaziabad, New Delhi, Palwal, Shakurbasti and Delhi Junction. Some of these cancellations are linked to ongoing RLDA work in the Faridabad region rather than the BRICS Summit itself.

Several important trains, including the Gomti Express, Shramjeevi Express, Sealdah Rajdhani and Howrah Rajdhani, will be rerouted via Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara and Sahibabad.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026 agenda: India-China bilateral meeting among key events The New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani will depart 20 minutes late, while the Tejas Rajdhani will be delayed by 25 minutes. The Amrit Bharat service will be delayed by 35 minutes, while the New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani will depart 15 minutes late.

Other train cancellations and diversions on Sept 13, 2026 of Brics summit

On September 13, train services will continue to be affected. The services scheduled for cancellation include the Palwal-Ghaziabad EMU, Ghaziabad-Delhi Junction EMU, Ghaziabad-Shakurbasti EMU and New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU. The Banaras-New Delhi Superfast and several other services will also be diverted.

Some trains will terminate before reaching their scheduled destinations, with stops planned at stations such as Palwal, Ghaziabad, Shakurbasti, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Delhi Shahdara. Several trains will also be rescheduled, including the Tejas Rajdhani and the Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express.

Helpline number for inquiry: BRICS Summit 2026

Passengers passing through Delhi-NCR during the summit have been encouraged to check the recent train status before departing for the station, since the operating plan is subject to change. Travellers can call the railway helpline 139 or use the National Train Inquiry System to check updates. Additionally, Indian Railways advises travellers to verify the current running status prior to departure because train information is subject to change.