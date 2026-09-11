Brics Summit 2026 Delhi: The Brics Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place in Delhi on September 12–13, and preparations are well underway. Traffic restrictions and heightened security measures will be in place across the city.

Key roads will be restricted or diverted, while several government buildings and schools will remain closed due to the anticipated movement of VVIPs and international dignitaries across the city.

As the UFBU has called for a nationwide strike on September 11, 2026, customers should prepare for major disruptions to banking services. The availability of banking services may remain limited as the strike extends into the weekend.

Will Delhi schools be open today, Sept 11, 2026?

In light of the Brics Summit, the Delhi government has declared that all schools—government, government-aided and private—will remain closed today, September 11.

Will banks be closed today, Sept 11, 2026?

The Economic Times reports that despite the closure of various government offices due to the Brics Summit, banks in New Delhi will remain open on September 11.

September 11 is not listed as a bank holiday in Delhi in the RBI’s holiday calendar. Therefore, bank branches are expected to function normally.

However, due to VVIP movement and summit-related security arrangements, customers may encounter traffic restrictions and diversions while travelling to bank branches.

Bank strike today, Sept 11, 2026?

Bank-related tasks requiring a branch visit may have to wait for a few days. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide strike today (Friday, September 11, 2026), which could disrupt banking operations.

ALSO READ: Bank strike today: Are banks closed, and when will they open? Check details Bank holidays on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, will follow. As banks in some states will also remain closed on Monday and Tuesday for Ganesh Chaturthi, banking-related tasks may face further delays.

Will offices be open today, Sept 11, 2026?

The Centre and Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) will remain closed in anticipation of the summit at Bharat Mandapam, although there is currently no directive for private offices to close.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026 Delhi: Check routes to reach railway stations, airport According to a report by LiveLaw, the Supreme Court’s Administrative General Branch has declared September 11 a holiday for both the Supreme Court and its Registry.

The Registry will also remain closed on September 12. As part of the security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit, authorities have announced these restrictions to reduce traffic and public movement as foreign delegations and VVIP convoys travel through the capital.