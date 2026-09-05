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Home / India News / Brics Summit: Traffic restrictions across Delhi on key routes today

Brics Summit: Traffic restrictions across Delhi on key routes today

Delhi traffic advisory, Delhi traffic, BRICS Summit 2026, BRICS motorcade rehearsal, Delhi Traffic Police, traffic restrictions Delhi, Delhi traffic diversions, Delhi roads, traffic update Delhi, Delh

Delhi Police

The advisory further stated that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage during the regulated movement (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory in view of the motorcade rehearsal for the Brics Summit 2026, informing commuters about traffic diversions and regulated movement on key routes across the national capital on Saturday.

According to a post shared by Delhi Traffic Police on X, the traffic restrictions will remain in place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday during the rehearsal.

"In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal for the Brics Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place on key routes across Delhi during the above-mentioned period," said Delhi Traffic Police.

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys, keep extra travel time and prefer Metro and public transport wherever feasible to avoid inconvenience.

 

"Follow designated diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel," Delhi Traffic Police said in the advisory, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel through affected routes during the rehearsal period.

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The advisory further stated that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage during the regulated movement.

Delhi Traffic Police also asked commuters to refer to the detailed traffic advisory for route-wise diversions, restrictions and arrangements. For any assistance, citizens can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.

The motorcade rehearsal is being conducted as part of preparations for the upcoming Brics Summit 2026, for which security and traffic arrangements are being coordinated across the city.

Earlier, on September 1, Delhi Traffic Police had issued a similar advisory in view of the full-scale motorcade rehearsal for the Brics Summit 2026. The police had informed commuters about traffic diversions and regulated movement along designated high-security VVIP routes in New Delhi between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Delhi Traffic Police had advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel. Emergency and essential service vehicles were accorded priority passage during the regulated movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 11:05 AM IST