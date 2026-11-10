Britannia, PepsiCo, HUL rethink recipes as food labelling rules loom

India's packaged food companies are racing to make their products healthier without losing the taste that keeps consumers coming back. With stricter food labelling rules on the horizon, companies such as India's packaged food companies are racing to make their products healthier without losing the taste that keeps consumers coming back. With stricter food labelling rules on the horizon, companies such as Britannia , PepsiCo and Hindustan Unilever ( HUL ) are looking to reduce sugar, salt and fat in their products.

Food makers are facing growing pressure to reformulate products as regulators push for clearer nutritional warnings, as consumers become more conscious of what they eat.

What to know

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed front-of-pack labelling (FOPL) for packaged foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).

The proposed system uses prominent red hexagonal warning labels on the front of food packets

The labels are intended to help consumers identify products containing excessive amounts of these nutrients

The Supreme Court has questioned the regulator's proposed implementation timeline and reserved its order on the matter. Its eventual ruling will be binding

According to The Economic Times, nearly 60 per cent of everyday packaged food products, including biscuits, instant noodles, chips, chocolates and confectionery, are sold in ₹10 packs. These high-volume products are expected to face much of the impact of the proposed changes.

Why it matters: Taste is the real challenge

Reducing sugar and salt is one thing. Convincing consumers to accept the new taste is another.

Britannia Industries managing director Rakshit Hargave acknowledged the challenge during the company's second-quarter earnings call. He said the company was exploring ways to make no-added-sugar products more acceptable and palatable, while indicating that more variants would be introduced under its health-focused product range.

PepsiCo India and South Asia chief executive Jagrut Kotecha also stressed the importance of responding to changing consumer preferences without compromising on taste.

For food makers, reformulation is not simply about meeting nutritional requirements. Even small changes in flavour could affect consumer loyalty, particularly in a price-sensitive market where familiar products drive repeat purchases.

Scrutiny goes beyond sugar and salt

The FSSAI's scrutiny extends beyond nutritional warnings. The regulator has issued notices to more than 150 packaged food and beverage brands, including those owned by HUL, Nestle, PepsiCo, ITC, Mondelez, Red Bull and Ferrero, over alleged misleading ingredient claims and other labelling violations.

HUL managing director Priya Nair said the company supported clearer nutritional information and was prepared to comply with the proposed regulations.

Nestle India managing director Manish Tiwary described food safety and quality as the foundation of consumer trust.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration seized packaged food worth around ₹75 lakh from a warehouse in Navi Mumbai in September. The products included Lay's chips, Maggi noodles and Knorr mushroom soup, with the packs allegedly carrying forged expiry dates and ingredient labels.

A changing food market

The shift could create opportunities for companies offering healthier alternatives without compromising on convenience, affordability or taste. Godrej Agrovet managing director Sunil Kataria said India's street food category could see a shift from unbranded to branded products as consumers increasingly prioritise hygiene and food safety.

Mother Dairy managing director Jayatheertha Chary also pointed to growing awareness of food safety and hygiene as a factor supporting consumer preference for packaged foods.