Buffalo meat exporters recall West Asia consignments amid spoilage fears

“Unlike other food items, frozen buffalo meat cannot be stored for long as India has inadequate cold storage facilities in ports, which is why most of the exporters have decided to recall back the consignments bound for the West Asia,” a senior industry official remarked.

He said the recall would put an additional cost on them, which will be on top of the extra transportation charges that they are already paying due to the West Asia crisis.

India, on an average, ships around 4,200–4,400 containers of buffalo meat each month, of which around 40–50 per cent is bound for West Asia, which is by far the largest market for India’s frozen meat products.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Dubai and the UAE are the major destinations for Indian buffalo meat exports.

At almost $4 billion per annum, buffalo meat is one of India’s largest agriculture exports, tied to the livelihood of millions of cattle farmers across the country.

“Ramzan is traditionally the peak demand for buffalo meat from India, which starts from November and continues all through March. The current crisis has come just when shipments were heading for their final destination,” the industry official explained.

He said in the last couple of days over 300 containers have been recalled back by exporters from ports as there is no certainty of shipments.