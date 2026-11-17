Building collapse in Delhi's Vivek Vihar: Child among 2 dead, many injured
A three-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man died, while six to seven people were rescued and taken to hospital; several others are feared trapped under the debris
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An old ground-plus-one-storey building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning, leaving a three-year-old girl and a man dead and several others injured, officials said.
Several people are feared trapped under the debris, as rescue operations continue, they said.
A call reporting the building collapse was received at 10.13 am, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.
According to officials, a three-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man died in the collapse.
"Six to seven people were rescued from the debris and rushed to a hospital in an injured condition," an official said.
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The rescue operation is underway, while further details are awaited.
The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapses reported across Delhi in recent months.
Seven people, including students, were killed after a five-storey building housing a paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in September. On November 5, six people were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi area. Another building collapse in Paharganj on November 15 left several people injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST