Buried beneath Mayurbhanj: Fossils reveal India's ancient marine past

A remarkable fossil discovery near Baripada has brought that forgotten chapter of Earth's history back into scientific focus, offering rare insights into the marine ecosystems that existed in eastern India millions of years ago.

Debabrata Nandi, an assistant professor in the Department of Remote Sensing and GIS at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, has identified and documented fossil remains dating to the Miocene epoch, estimated to be between 12.6 million and 8.3 million years old.

The site, locally known as Asurahada and scientifically designated as the Baripada fossil bed, where the fossil remains have been documented, is located along the bank of the Budhabalanga river in the foothills near Baripada. It has emerged as one of India's most significant paleontological discoveries in recent years.

"We have found fossilised shark teeth, molluscan shells and a variety of other marine biogenic remains that were scattered across sedimentary rock formations at the site. These fossils provide compelling evidence that the area, now situated around 60 km from the coastline, was once part of a shallow marine environment connected to ancient seas that covered portions of eastern India during the Miocene period," Nandi told Business Standard.

For geologists and paleontologists, the discovery is much more than a collection of ancient remains. It serves as a geological archive capable of reconstructing environmental conditions that prevailed millions of years ago.

Detailed fossil analyses and stratigraphic investigations conducted at the site indicate that the sediments were deposited in a coastal marine basin that supported a diverse range of aquatic organisms. Such evidence could help scientists understand how marine ecosystems evolved and how climatic shifts and sea-level changes shaped the landscape of the Indian subcontinent.

Among the most striking discoveries are fossilised shark teeth belonging to extinct marine species. These remains offer a rare glimpse into ancient marine predators that once inhabited the waters covering present-day Mayurbhanj.

Alongside the shark fossils, researchers have documented a rich assemblage of molluscan shells, whose diversity and state of preservation provide valuable clues about the ecological conditions of the time. Nandi said these fossils could help recreate a picture of an ancient ocean ecosystem that flourished millions of years before human civilisation emerged.

The Miocene epoch, spanning from about 23 million to 5.3 million years ago, was a period of significant climatic and geological transformation worldwide. It witnessed changes in ocean circulation, fluctuations in global temperatures, and repeated advances and retreats of sea levels.

"Fossil evidence from Baripada is expected to contribute to a broader understanding of these global processes by providing local records of marine transgression and environmental change in eastern India. We believe the Baripada fossil bed could play an important role in decoding India's paleogeographic evolution," the assistant professor said.

The fossil horizon, Nandi said, may offer evidence of marine incursions that once extended into inland areas and could help establish geological correlations with similar fossil-bearing formations found elsewhere in the country. Such correlations are essential for reconstructing ancient coastlines and understanding how the Indian landmass responded to tectonic activity and changing sea levels over geological timescales, he said.

What makes the discovery unique is the role of modern technology in uncovering evidence of an ancient world. Nandi employed advanced geospatial techniques, including remote sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS)-based mapping, to identify and document the fossil-bearing formations.

Researchers were able to map fossil distribution patterns and understand the geological setting of the site with greater accuracy by integrating field surveys with spatial analysis. The site has emerged as a valuable natural laboratory for multidisciplinary studies involving paleontology, sedimentology, stratigraphy, paleoecology and climate science. Further investigations may uncover additional fossil species and reveal new details about the marine environments that once existed across eastern India.