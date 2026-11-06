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Home / India News / Burst green crackers, stick to fixed hours: Delhi govt appeals to citizens

Burst green crackers, stick to fixed hours: Delhi govt appeals to citizens

Green crackers can be burst only from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on both days. Firecrackers are banned within 300 metres of hospitals, schools and other silence zones

firecracker safety, Diwali

According to the order, green crackers will be sold only at locations designated by Delhi Police, and sale from unauthorised locations or online platforms is strictly prohibited (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

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Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has appealed to the public to comply with the Supreme Court's directions on the sale and use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during a limited window around the festival.

The district magistrate (East) said in an order, "Bursting of green firecrackers will be permitted only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am, and 8 pm and 10 pm. Bursting firecrackers outside these prescribed timings is strictly prohibited." The order follows an administrative meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on Thursday.

Firecrackers are strictly prohibited within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and other notified silence zones, the order said. 

 

"Only CSIR-NEERI-certified green firecrackers, as listed on the CSIR-NEERI website, shall be permitted for sale. All boxes must be properly sealed and bear valid product and batch-specific QR codes," it said.

According to the order, green crackers will be sold only at locations designated by Delhi Police, and sale from unauthorised locations or online platforms is strictly prohibited.

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Joint patrolling and enforcement teams, comprising officials of the district administration and Delhi Police, will conduct regular inspections to prevent unauthorised sale and use of prohibited firecrackers.

"The team will also check firecracker bursting within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and other notified silence zones. 

"Any violation shall invite confiscation and strict penal action as per applicable laws and directions of the Supreme Court," the order said.

On November 2, the Supreme Court permitted the manufacture, sale and bursting of approved green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, subject to specific timings, around Diwali, and directed to restore the complete ban on crackers from November 9.

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Topics : Diwali Diwali firecracker Firecracker ban Firecrackers

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST