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Home / India News / Bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal on July 24: EC

Bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal on July 24: EC

Bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

According to the procedure, the votes will be counted on the evening of July 24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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Bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, vacated following the resignation of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, will be held on July 24, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The three TMC Rajya Sabha members who resigned are Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik. They stepped down on different dates in June after questioning the party leadership following its defeat in the assembly polls.

According to the procedure, the votes will be counted on the evening of July 24.

With the BJP sweeping the West Bengal assembly polls, their numbers in the Rajya Sabha are set to go up after the three bypolls.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha elections

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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