Govt clears ₹9,585 crore scheme to replace old trucks, buses in Delhi-NCR

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year scheme with an outlay of ₹9,585 crore aimed at replacing old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region to counter air pollution.

The scheme will be implemented through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) and will seek to incentivise owners of BS-IV and older commercial vehicles to shift to cleaner BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles. The programme will be jointly implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in coordination with Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the government announced.

The scheme’s outlay of ₹9,585 crore includes ₹5,041 crore from the central government and an estimated ₹1,601 crore in tax concessions from participating states.

The government said the initiative could benefit nearly 207,000 vehicle owners across Delhi-NCR, including around 191,000 trucks and over 16,000 buses.

The move comes amid continued concerns over severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, especially during winters, where vehicular emissions remain a major contributor to poor air quality.

According to a study by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the transport sector contributes 14 per cent of PM2.5 emissions, 40 per cent of carbon monoxide emissions and 63 per cent of nitrogen oxide emissions in Delhi-NCR. Trucks and buses alone account for 36 per cent of PM2.5 emissions despite constituting only 3 per cent of the vehicle fleet, the study added.

The government added that a single pre-BS heavy-duty vehicle emits as much pollution as 14 BS-VI vehicles, while a BS-IV vehicle emits 2.7 times more than a BS-VI counterpart.

Under the scheme, BS-III and older vehicles will have to be compulsorily scrapped at registered vehicle scrapping facilities. BS-IV vehicles can either be scrapped or sold outside NCR in non-NCAP cities and towns.

To avail benefits, owners will be required to purchase and register BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles within NCR.

What are BS-VI vehicles and how are they better than BS-IV? BS-VI, or Bharat Stage VI, emission norms are India’s strictest vehicle pollution standards and came into effect nationwide in April 2020. They replaced BS-IV norms, which had been in force in the nation since 2017. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved a range of financial incentives for vehicle replacement. The government will provide a 5 per cent interest subvention on vehicle loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers of up to ₹4,800 depending on vehicle category, and lump-sum incentives for electric vehicle purchases or certificate-of-deposit trading.

BS-VI vehicles are designed to emit significantly lower levels of harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), hydrocarbons and sulphur compounds compared to BS-IV vehicles. The BS-VI norms also mandate cleaner fuel with sharply lower sulphur content, which is 10 parts per million (ppm) versus 50 ppm under BS-IV standards.

To meet BS-VI standards, automakers introduced advanced emission-control technologies such as diesel particulate filters (DPFs), selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and onboard diagnostics that monitor real-time emissions performance.