Cabinet clears Aqua Line extension from Noida sec 51 to Greater Noida sec 4

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 under the Noida Metro Rail Project.

The 8.449-km corridor will have five elevated stations and is expected to improve connectivity between Noida, Greater Noida and Greater Noida West. Once operational, the combined active metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will extend to 71.878 km.

Speaking about the development, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A new project has been approved today that extends this line, starting from Sector 51 in Noida, all the way to Sector 4 in Greater Noida. The project will cost ₹2,390 crore and will consist of an 8.5-kilometre elevated corridor, featuring five new stations.”

Vaishnaw said the extension would benefit several IT companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) located in the area. It will also provide better access to airports from various parts of the Delhi region.

Aqua Line extension to ease travel, reduce congestion

The new metro link will provide direct connectivity between Greater Noida West and the Delhi Metro network, helping commuters save travel time and easing traffic congestion at busy points such as Parthala Chowk, Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti Circle. The corridor is planned to connect several important commercial, residential, educational and healthcare hubs across the region.

Key destinations expected to benefit from the extension include:

Commercial hubs: Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall and office space, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4, IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector 73.

Major MNCs and IT hubs: Tech Mahindra's office, TCL Tech's office at Noida Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector 73, and Golden I office and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4.

Educational institutions: Delhi Public School at Noida Sector 122, among others.

Healthcare facilities: Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital at Noida Sector 70, Cloud9 Hospital at Noida Sector 51 and Rama Hospital at Noida Sector 62.

Residential societies: Cleo County Residencies at Noida Sector 122 and Gaur City 1 and 2 at Greater Noida Sector 4.