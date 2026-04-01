CAG flags lapses in Odisha's PVTG initiatives, half of population left out

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged serious deficiencies in the implementation of tribal welfare programmes and the functioning of Micro Project Agencies (MPAs) tasked with the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Odisha.

The CAG report tabled in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday revealed systemic failures in planning, implementation and monitoring of the welfare programmes, leaving more than half of the PVTG population deprived of benefits.

The audit, which examined records of the state’s ST and SC Development department along with 20 MPAs and project management units, found that around 1.6 lakh PVTG people (54 per cent of the total population) remained outside the ambit of welfare programmes.

This exclusion was largely attributed to what the CAG described as an “apathetic approach” by the department in extending schemes to 1,138 villages newly notified in June 2020. As a result, targeted interventions were implemented in only 541 villages, covering 1.34 lakh people.

The report flagged serious irregularities in the management of the PVTG Empowerment Fund, created to facilitate access to low-interest credit. Loans worth Rs 6.39 crore were disbursed to ineligible, non-PVTG self-help groups, while recovery remained poor. The repayment rate was only 45 per cent; of the Rs 12.95 crore sanctioned as loans to 1,437 PVTG SHGs, Rs 7.1 crore remained outstanding by March 2024.

Social welfare interventions also suffered from limited reach. The late marriage incentive programme, aimed at curbing child marriage, covered only 43 per cent of villages between 2019 and 2024, indicating weak implementation. Basic infrastructure gaps further compounded the challenges for the vulnerable tribals.

The audit found that a majority of irrigation and drinking water projects were non-functional due to lack of maintenance. At least 58 per cent of irrigation projects and 55 per cent of drinking water projects were found defunct during joint inspections. Communities were forced to rely on unsafe water sources such as rivers and canals, increasing the risk of water-borne diseases, in the absence of functional facilities.

Similarly, 55 Nutrition Resource Centres (NRCs) built at a cost of Rs 3.59 crore to support women and children were lying unused due to poor planning. Livelihood-focused initiatives also showed little progress. Eco-cottage complexes meant to generate income opportunities remained incomplete even years after Rs 4 crore was sanctioned in 2018-19.

Several infrastructure projects, including Reverse Osmosis plants (Rs 77.36 lakh) and cold storage units (Rs 1.91 crore) meant to improve quality of life, were either incomplete or non-operational, rendering the expenditure largely unproductive. Processing units such as dal processing units and oil extraction facilities, set up at a cost of Rs 48.29 crore to ensure income security, were mostly defunct due to inadequate assessment of local needs and weak monitoring.

While some livelihood interventions like goat rearing showed potential, their impact remained limited due to insufficient handholding and monitoring support from implementing agencies and partner organisations.

The CAG also highlighted institutional weaknesses, noting that key monitoring bodies, including the Programme Steering Committee and Programme Management Committee, failed to meet regularly. This lack of oversight contributed to the sub-optimal performance of MPAs.

The audit pointed out that PVTG households were deprived of basic amenities. Hundreds of villages still lack essential infrastructure, with 288 villages without motorable roads, 231 without electricity, 297 without access to drinking water and as many as 773 villages lacking telecommunication connectivity.

The CAG has recommended that the Odisha government make diligent efforts to operationalise the newly created MPAs and include the left-out PVTG population under welfare programmes to ensure their socio-economic development.

“The state government should consider assuming responsibility for operation and maintenance of irrigation projects for delivering intended benefits to the targeted PVTG population. It should take early measures for providing safe drinking water to all the PVTG households and consider providing operation and maintenance costs of drinking water projects from its own sources, instead of collecting user fees from the PVTG households,” the report stated.