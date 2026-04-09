Can't summon Railway Minister for delayed trains: Orissa High Court

Underlining the limits of criminal liability, the Orissa High Court has ruled that one cannot summon a Railway Minister for a delayed train or postal authorities for lost letters, just as the chairman of a major corporate conglomerate cannot be dragged into criminal proceedings over a defective product sold by a local dealer.

The single bench judge, Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi, dismissed a criminal complaint filed against Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its chairman Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani over a faulty mobile handset worth ₹501 that had been sold in Rourkela more than 23 years ago.

Censuring a lower court for issuing summons in the matter, the High Court ruled that the case was a clear instance of harassment. It imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the complainant, directing that the amount be deposited with the Juvenile Justice Fund of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

In a strongly worded order, the court observed that the very premise of the complaint was legally untenable. “If such an approach were accepted, it would open the floodgates for indiscriminate criminal prosecution, allowing passengers to summon the Railway Minister for delayed trains or the Postmaster General for a lost letter, or even the Union Food Minister for a defective item supplied through a ration outlet,” read the March 31 order uploaded on the HC portal on Wednesday.

Criminal law, the court said, does not proceed on such lines. It rests on a direct and personal nexus between the accused and the alleged offence. In the absence of such a connection, merely holding a high office or public profile cannot be grounds to implicate an individual in criminal proceedings, it said.

Coming down heavily on the complainant, the court said the attempt to arraign Ambani bore no real connection with the pursuit of a legitimate criminal remedy. Instead, it described the case as, in substance, a publicity-driven exercise presented in the form of a criminal complaint.

The case traces back to 2003, when Prafulla Kumar Mishra, then a practising lawyer in Rourkela, bought a telecom scheme of Reliance Infocomm by paying ₹501 and agreeing to monthly payments. He alleged that the phone supplied by a local dealer as part of the scheme was defective and he was served fake bills of ₹6,398 when the phone was in the possession of the dealer for repair.

Over the years, the complainant initiated multiple criminal proceedings against Ambani and Reliance companies. The first two complaints filed in 2003 and 2004 were quashed by the High Court, and the Supreme Court dismissed special leave petitions against those orders in 2007, citing that no criminal case was made out.

A third round of proceedings in 2016 resulted in cognisance only against a local dealer, with the court consistently refusing to summon Ambani. Subsequent attempts, including an application to add him as an accused, were also rejected by the High Court. The complainant filed a fresh complaint in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Panposh in Rourkela, in 2025, leading to notices being issued in January this year, prompting Reliance Industries and Ambani to approach the High Court.

Quashing the proceedings, the High Court underscored that the dispute involved a ‘trivial’ transaction value of ₹501 but had led to an ‘almost unrelenting pursuit’ of criminal litigation spanning over two decades.

The High Court held that successive complaints on identical facts, especially after earlier ones were quashed and upheld up to the Supreme Court, amounted to harassment and fell squarely within the category of abuse of process laid down in landmark rulings such as State of Haryana vs Bhajan Lal and Sunil Bharti Mittal vs CBI.

The court also found no legal basis to prosecute Ambani, reiterating the settled principle that criminal liability is personal and cannot be imposed vicariously on company officials unless specifically provided by statute. Besides, Reliance Industries was found to have no connection with the telecom entities involved in the original transaction.

The High Court expressed concern over the conduct of the SDJM, maintaining that summons had been issued without adequate scrutiny despite the long litigation history. Issuance of summons, it emphasised, is a serious judicial act requiring application of mind, particularly when the complaint itself indicates repeated litigation on the same issue.

“Courts are not moved by spectacle. They act when the facts, as they stand, call for the law to step in. A simple inquiry as to whether any earlier proceeding was instituted would have revealed the full history. No such inquiry appears to have been made,” said the order.

The High Court quashed the complaint and the summons dated January 27, 2026, discharging Reliance Industries and Ambani from further proceedings. “A sense of grievance, however deep, does not entitle a person to weaponise the criminal law against those who have already been found to bear no criminal liability,” the court observed.

Mishra, now a resident of Bhubaneswar and a practising lawyer in the High Court, said he is examining the HC order and will soon initiate an appropriate legal course of action. “I have been fighting the case for the last 23 years. The phone I bought was faulty, but surprisingly I was served bills for a period of nearly one year when the handset was under the dealer’s possession for repair. I may go for a counter petition in the HC or a special leave petition in the SC after analysing the order,” he told Business Standard.