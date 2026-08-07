Canada deports 3,323 Indians in H1 2026, highest among all nationalities

Canada deported 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). This was the highest number of deportations recorded for any nationality during the period, and accounted for around 88 per cent of the total Indian nationals removed from Canada in all of 2025, when the figure stood at 3,779.

The figure is also more than two-and-a-half times the number of Indian nationals deported from the United States during a comparable period. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said late last month that 1,273 Indian nationals had been deported from the US till July.

India overtakes Mexico in deportation figures

While Mexico has traditionally topped the deportation list, that trend has been shifting rapidly in recent years. Canada deported 603 Indians in 2021, followed by 786 in 2022, 1,132 in 2023, 2,004 in 2024, and 3,779 in 2025.

The shift became more pronounced in the first half of 2026, when India ranked first, followed by Mexico (1,573) and Haiti (431).

The CBSA data also shows that 7,669 Indian nationals are currently on Canada's “removal in progress” list, the highest among all nationalities.

Mexico follows with 6,561, while the United States is at 2,179, followed by China at 1,892, Nigeria at 1,647, Colombia at 1,237, Pakistan at 1,139, Brazil at 1,118, Chile at 1,030 and Bangladesh at 968.

What Canadian law says about removals

Removing people who have no legal right to remain in Canada is essential to maintaining the integrity of the country's immigration system and ensuring fairness for those who comply with immigration laws, the CBSA said, according to a Times of India report.

Under Canadian immigration law, removals can take place through departure orders, exclusion orders and deportation orders. Individuals issued a departure order must leave Canada within 30 days, the CBSA said, adding that failure to do so automatically converts the departure order into a deportation order.

The CBSA data does not specify the reasons for removals by nationality. However, Canadian authorities have in recent months raised concerns over the alleged involvement of some foreign nationals, including certain Indian study and work permit holders, in organised criminal activities, particularly extortion-related investigations.

Overall, Canada removed 40,817 people between 2020 and the first half of 2026, according to the CBSA.