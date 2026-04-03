CAQM holds off on Grap curbs despite Delhi AQI slipping to poor category

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday decided against invoking GRAP restrictions in Delhi-NCR at the moment despite the air quality slipping into the poor category, officials said.

According to the AQI bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's daily average AQI breached the 200 mark on Thursday and was recorded at 266 (poor category).

"The Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee on GRAP called a meeting to review the current air quality scenario in the region, as well as the forecast for meteorological conditions and AQI made available by IMD and IITM," a senior official said.

"The panel, while reviewing the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and forecast for weather and meteorological conditions, noted that Delhi's AQI, which was recorded 194 yesterday, has sharply deteriorated to 266 at 4 pm today, owing to the dust storm in the early morning," the official added.

The commission noted that the weather or AQI forecast also indicates the possibility of light rain at night today and tomorrow, with favourable meteorological conditions in the coming days.

"Given that the dynamic model and forecast for weather or meteorological conditions and AQI indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to stay in the 'Moderate' category in the coming days, the committee decided that invocation of stage-I of GRAP is not required at the moment. The commission is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR accordingly," the official said.

All restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR under the GRAP were revoked on March 16 after a significant improvement in air quality.