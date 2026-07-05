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Home / India News / Cargo ship reports attack in Red Sea off Yemen coast, says British military

Cargo ship reports attack in Red Sea off Yemen coast, says British military

A cargo ship came under attack Sunday off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, the British military said Sunday.

cargo ship

Representative image

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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A cargo ship came under attack Sunday off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, the British military said Sunday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported the attack off Yemen, saying the ship reported being "under attack by unknown armed assailants."  The UKMTO said authorities were investigating.

No group immediately claimed the attack. Yemen's Houthi rebels have threatened to begin attacking ships again, though they have not been carrying out attacks.

Meanwhile, Somali pirates have been active further away in the Gulf of Aden recently as well.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Yemen transport Gulf of Aden

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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