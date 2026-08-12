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Home / India News / Cars24 Gurugram boat stunt goes viral, ₹50,000 challan claim debunked

Cars24 Gurugram boat stunt goes viral, ₹50,000 challan claim debunked

What began as a marketing stunt on a flooded Gurugram road sparked confusion over a ₹50,000 challan, prompting the company to issue a clarification

Cars24 boat Gurugram, Cars24 marketing

Cars24’s Gurugram boat stunt has sparked debate over monsoon waterlogging, urban infrastructure. (Photo: Cars24 LinkedIn)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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  Gurugram’s waterlogged roads briefly turned into an unlikely boating route after used-car platform Cars24 placed a branded boat on a flooded stretch. But what started as a monsoon marketing stunt soon became a viral talking point. 
 
The company initially claimed it had been issued a ₹50,000 challan, although authorities later denied that any such challan had been issued.
 

Why did Cars24 put a boat on a road?

 
The Cars24-branded boat was reportedly placed on a waterlogged road as a tongue-in-cheek response to Gurugram’s recurring monsoon flooding. However, as the water rose, the stunt took an unexpected turn because stranded commuters began using the boat to cross the flooded stretch.
 
 
Prachi Sharma, a Cars24 executive, shared the episode on LinkedIn and said the company had spent ₹50,000 on the boat. She also said Cars24 was willing to pay the amount again if it had to bring the boat out to help people during another bout of flooding.
 

Did Cars24 get a ₹50,000 challan?

 
Sharma’s original post said Cars24 had received a ₹50,000 challan following the stunt. The claim quickly spread online and became one of the most discussed parts of the incident.

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However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyapal Yadav said, “We have received no complaint in this regard, nor have we issued any challan.”
 
The company later issued a statement acknowledging the confusion and said the ₹50,000 figure referred to the cost of the marketing activation, not a traffic fine. Cars24 described the post as a light-hearted response to Gurugram’s flooding, but acknowledged that taking a boat onto a public road was unsafe and said the activity was never intended to encourage such behaviour.
 
Cars24 also apologised to the Gurugram administration, police and other authorities, accepting that the way the campaign was executed was irresponsible and had wrongly attributed an enforcement action to the police.   

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Topics : BS Web Reports Cars24 Waterlogging Boat Marketing

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:30 PM IST