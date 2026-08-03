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Home / India News / Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu moves SC to secure its due share of water

Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu moves SC to secure its due share of water

An official release said the government filed a petition in the apex court on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay who discussed the matter with senior advocates

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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The Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved the Supreme Court over the Cauvery dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, saying the quantum allocated to it by the CWRC as well as that released by its neighbour was less.

An official release here said the government filed a petition in the apex court on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay who discussed the matter with senior advocates.

As of August 3, the combined total storage in the reservoirs in Karnataka--KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy, stood at 77.537 TMC and Karnataka would face no difficulty in releasing Tamil Nadu's due share proportionately.

 

Following rains in the catchment areas in the KRS and Kabini dams in Karnataka recently, the proportionate water to be realised at Biligundlu should be 26.954 TMC, it said.

"Accordingly, the Cauvery Water Management Authority order allocating 4.536 TMC is very less," the release added.

Karnataka has "failed" to share Tamil Nadu its due share of water and the quantum was 26.954 TMC, following which the CM directed the state to move the SC on the advice of senior advocates and secure a "due order", it added.

"On the direction of the chief minister, to find a solution to this issue and get Tamil Nadu's due share of water on time, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Supreme Court Cauvery dispute

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:44 PM IST