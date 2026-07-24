Even as the Income Tax Department reduced its pending first appeals by over 34,000 during FY26 after disposing of a record 2.24 lakh appeals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday cautioned that the pace of disposal was still inadequate. She urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to review its litigation management strategy, as pending appeals continue to stand at 5.4 lakh. Addressing the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations, Sitharaman said that while disposing of 2.24 lakh appeals against 1.79 lakh fresh appeals had helped reduce the pendency, the remaining backlog was still too high.
 
“We should pause here… We still have 5.4 lakh appeals. It cannot be that the cases keep mounting and you’re clearing at some pace which will take a century to clear,” she said, asking the CBDT to undertake another review to ensure the backlog does not continue to grow.