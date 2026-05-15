CBI conducts searches in Haryana bank scam case; seizes digital evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula in connection with a Haryana bank scam case and seized financial records and digital evidence linked to the alleged fraud, officials said on Friday.

Certain officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, in connivance with public servants of various departments of the Haryana government, allegedly misappropriated government funds through fraudulent means, an official statement said.

The agency said the case was handed over to the CBI by the Haryana government for investigation.

Searches were conducted at seven locations on May 14, including residential premises, business establishments and showrooms of jewellers, premises of suspected beneficiaries of the misappropriated government funds, and other private entities linked to the investigation, the agency said.

"During searches, various incriminating documents and articles were recovered and seized. These include financial records and digital evidence pertaining to the fraud and suspected misappropriation," the statement said.

According to the agency, 16 accused persons have been arrested in the case, the agency said. The investigation has been expedited by the CBI, and several leads are being pursued, it added.