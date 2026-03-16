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Home / India News / CCI to act against potential anti-competitive ways in AI space: Chairperson

CCI to act against potential anti-competitive ways in AI space: Chairperson

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place

Competition Commission of India, CCI

Last year, CCI came out with a market study in AI and competition | Image: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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Competition Commission is getting ready to take action against anti-competitive practices that might emerge in the artificial intelligence front, including algorithmic collusion, the regulator's chief Ravneet Kaur said on Monday.

She said the watchdog is also looking at anti-trust issues in sports, civil aviation, paints and varnishes, and liquor sectors.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the market place.

"... we are getting ready to take action even on any anti-competitive practices which might emerge in the AI front.

"So, we've identified potential anti-competitive conduct... which would be concentration in the AI value chain. It could be algorithmic collusion, targeted price discrimination, self-preferencing, or any opaqueness in the AI," Kaur said.

 

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Last year, CCI came out with a market study in AI and competition.

Speaking at the 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in the national capital, the CCI Chairperson said that around 90 per cent of the anti-trust matters received by the regulator have been disposed of.

"We get antitrust matters from all across. We have a total of 1,360 anti-trust information which has been received by the Commission, and out of that, 1,211 (matters) have already been decided and disposed of," she said.

At the conference, Niti Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba said a robust competition regime is necessary for attracting foreign investments.

He emphasised the need for avoiding the extremes and over regulation in terms of competition law and ensure a delicate balancing act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Competition Commission of India Competition Commission of India CCI artifical intelligence

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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