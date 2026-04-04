CDS Anil Chauhan reviews operational readiness along LoC in north Kashmir

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday reviewed the security and operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

Gen. Chauhan visited the strategically-important areas under the Army's Chinar Corps unit, a defence spokesperson said.

During the visit, the CDS reviewed the security landscape and operational posture along the LoC in north Kashmir and commended the formation's exemplary operational preparedness, doctrinal coherence and resolute professionalism, he added.

The spokesperson said at Baramulla, the CDS was briefed on future force application and technology infusion.

In his address to the officers of the Chinar Corps, Gen. Chauhan highlighted that the character of warfare is undergoing profound transformation, necessitating a shift from a domain-centric approach to multi-domain operations (MDO), underpinned by a robust and integrated architecture.

The spokesperson said the CDS underscored the centrality of jointness, stressing that seamless integration across the land, air, maritime, cyber, space and cognitive domains is indispensable for achieving decisive outcomes.

He called for accelerated joint training for futuristic warfare, harmonisation of doctrines and development of interoperable command-and-control structures to enable synchronised effects across all domains, the spokesperson said.

The CDS emphasised the need for a deliberate roadmap to counter emerging challenges -- one that fosters technological adaptation, cognitive resilience and collective preparedness through integrated efforts -- the spokesperson added.

He said the CDS reiterated that preparations for the threats envisaged must be anchored in foresight, innovation, a unified warfighting philosophy and whole-of-a-nation effort.

Gen. Chauhan highlighted the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges, and exhorted all ranks to maintain operational excellence, embrace jointness as a way of life and remain prepared to dominate the full spectrum of future conflict.

Later, the CDS also interacted with representatives of the civil administration, eminent personalities and functionaries in Baramulla, and reviewed efforts towards nation building.