CEA calls for economic resilience as India at 1991-like inflection point

Chief Economic Adviser to the government V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday called for building resilience as the contemporary economic situation “resembles” 1991 and India stands at an "inflection point". He recommended pursuing import substitution, strategic resilience and strategic indispensability simultaneously.

“Basically, 2026 resembles 1991,” Nageswaran said, cautioning that resemblance should not be confused with being identical. “The word resemblance is different. Identical means that you have the same balance of payments crisis. The point is, it was an inflection point for us in 1991, and 2026 is also, or even 2025, could be deemed as inflection points for us.”

“So, in that sense, for India, this is also a very important inflection point, underscoring the need for resilience in many commodity areas,” the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) said at a think tank event here.

“The difference is, in 2026, the challenge is not only external, structural constraints in manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and technology add to the pressure to change and change more rapidly.”

The economist suggested that India needed to pursue import substitution, facilitate domestic production and improve export competitiveness simultaneously, while ensuring that support to industry was linked to performance.

Unlike the import-substitution policies followed in the decades after Independence, the current approach must require industries to demonstrate export competitiveness or the ability to compete with imports at comparable prices, he said.

“So, in the past, we used to look at import substitution, strategic resilience and strategic indispensability separately. We had in fact not even gotten to the last two pillars on this in the last 60 years or so,” Nageswaran said.

“Now the challenge for India is to do all three simultaneously because the window of time is short and import substitution has to be done.”

Building manufacturing resilience would require India to reduce its dependence on imported critical inputs, including crude oil, industrial metals, fertilisers, active pharmaceutical ingredients, rare earths, critical minerals and battery chemicals. The country would need to build strategic buffers of such commodities to guard against supply disruptions, he said, adding that expanding manufacturing’s share in gross domestic product alone would not be sufficient.

Given the difficult global environment, India would have to be selective about the sectors it prioritises, building competitive strengths in areas where it could gain leverage and using those capabilities to strengthen the wider industrial ecosystem, Nageswaran said.

On the policy front, he called for treating energy as a macroeconomic policy issue and directing fiscal support towards easing supply-side constraints and lowering input costs, particularly for small and medium enterprises. Lower energy and land costs, diversified sources of industrial inputs and strategic reserves would be essential to improving manufacturing competitiveness and preventing the weaponisation of supply-chain bottlenecks, he said.