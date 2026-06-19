Centre allocated record ₹10,000 cr budget for Bihar's rail infra: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Centre has allocated a record budget of more than ₹10,000 crore in the current financial year for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar.

Vaishnaw, who arrived here for a day-long visit to the state, announced the launch of a new express train service from Chapra to Delhi.

"Locomotives from the state are being exported. Today, the 51st locomotive engine will be exported from the Marhowrah plant in Bihar to an African country," the railway minister said.

Vaishnaw said railway projects worth around ₹1.15 trillion are already under implementation in Bihar.

"The PM has allocated a record railway budget of more than ₹10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar in the current financial year," he said.

He said five additional platforms are being constructed at Patna railway station to boost passenger capacity.

The railway minister also said the Fatuha station near the state capital is also being developed.