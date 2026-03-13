Friday, March 13, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre approves ₹1,912.99 crore additional disaster aid for 5 states, J-K

Centre approves ₹1,912.99 crore additional disaster aid for 5 states, J-K

The decision was taken by a high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Disaster, Indonesia Disaster, Damage

Apart from J-K, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland (File Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has approved ₹1,912.99 crore in additional financial assistance to five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and cyclone 'Montha' in 2025, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision was taken by a high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

According to the statement, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

"Of the total amount, ₹341.48 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, ₹15.70 crore for Chhattisgarh, ₹778.67 crore for Gujarat, ₹288.39 crore for Himachal Pradesh, ₹158.41 crore for Nagaland and ₹330.34 crore for Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

 

This assistance is over and above the funds already released to states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), it said.

Also Read

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Omar meets father Farooq after assassination bid; leaders demand probe

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah miraculously escapes gunshot in Jammu, accused arrested

Kashmir, Security, Kashmir Security

Restrictions over protests against Khamenei's killing lifted in Kashmir

Kashmir, Security, Kashmir Security

Protests against killing of Khamenei: Restrictions continue in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir protest

Restrictions continue in Kashmir after protests against Khamenei's killing

During the Financial Year 2025-26, the Centre has released ₹20,735 crore to 28 states under the SDRF and ₹3,628.18 crore to 21 states under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), it said.

In addition, ₹5,373.20 crore has been released to 23 states from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), while ₹1,189.56 crore has been provided to 21 states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), it said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin urges PM to release ₹3,112 cr pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues to TN

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

State govt employees on 'cease-work' over dearness allowance dues in Bengal

22nd PM Kisan Yojna 2026 update

PM Modi to release 22nd instalment of PM Kisan scheme from Guwahati today

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court to deploy AI system for case listing, bench allocation

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

LPG shortage forces around 40% of restaurants in Kerala to shut down

Topics : Disaster Financial aid Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceLPG Shortage NewsPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance