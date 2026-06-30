Govt extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 6 months till Dec 2026

The Union government on Tuesday extended the tenure of CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal by six months, till December 2026.

The 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was due to retire on Tuesday (June 30).

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said it has approved the "reappointment" of Agrawal as Chairman, CBDT on a contract basis for a period of six months with effect from 01.07.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.

He was appointed as the chief of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the Income Tax Department, for a one-year term in June 2024. His tenure was extended by a year in June 2025.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.