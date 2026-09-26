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Home / India News / Centre notifies Deendayal, JNPA, Paradip, and Mundra as mega ports

Centre notifies Deendayal, JNPA, Paradip, and Mundra as mega ports

The ports meet the criteria notified under the Indian Ports Act, 2025; India has 12 major ports and more than 200 non-major ports

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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The Centre has notified the major ports of Deendayal (Kandla), Jawaharlal Nehru (Nhava Sheva), Paradip, and Adani Group's Mundra Port as mega ports.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in a gazette notification, said the central government, under sub-section (1) of section 73 of the Indian Ports Act, 2025 (27 of 2025), notified the criteria for classification of a port as a mega port; whereas major ports of Deendayal (Kandla), Jawaharlal Nehru (Nhava Sheva), Paradip, and Mundra Port, a port other than the major ports, satisfy the said criteria.

India has 12 major ports and over 200 non-major ports.

The 12 major ports are Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V O Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 2:53 PM IST