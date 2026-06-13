Centre takes possession of Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi after eviction order
The development follows a May 20 eviction order under which the L&DO sought possession of the land parcel, citing its need for a 'larger public purpose and benefit'
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Officials of the Land & Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Saturday took physical possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area of the national capital, officials said.
The development follows a May 20 eviction order under which the L&DO sought possession of the land parcel, citing its need for a "larger public purpose and benefit".
The order, however, offered no details about the intended use of the land.
On June 8, the Delhi High Court asked a district court to decide on a plea by the Indian Polo Association seeking a stay on the eviction notice. However, the district court declined to grant interim relief against the order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:37 PM IST