Centre tells Supreme Court Sabarimala restriction not solely gender-based

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court of India that exclusionary practices at temples are not uniformly directed at women, pointing to instances where men are also barred from entry. It argued that the restriction at the Sabarimala temple should not be viewed purely through a gender lens.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the court’s 2018 ruling permitting entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala was based on an assumption of gender hierarchy.

"I have given instances of temples where men are not allowed. Because it is a Devi Bhagwati temple, there are certain faiths and beliefs. There are temples, details of which I have mentioned, where male priests are under a religious mandate to wash the feet of female devotees. There are temples like the Pushkar temple, the only Brahma temple in the country, where married men are not allowed. There is also a temple in Kerala where the system is that men will go dressed as women. I have read in detail that they go to beauty parlours, and their lady family members help them dress in sarees and other things. Only males go there. So it is not a question of male-centric or female-centric religious beliefs. In the present case, it happens to be woman-centric," he submitted.

The arguments were made before a nine-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, which is examining broader constitutional questions on religious freedoms.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna emphasised the importance of openness in places of worship.

"If you say, it is my practice, it is a matter of religion that only my section, my denomination must attend my temple and none else, that is not good for Hinduism," she said, adding that her remarks were not confined to the Sabarimala dispute.

Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing in the matter, pointed to the existence of temples, particularly private ones, that restrict entry.

"Denominations also... if they want only for the denominations, they can't seek funds from the State or the private donor or from the public because they are not dependent on footfall from others. The question is whether it is contrary to the Constitutional prohibition? If it is not contrary to public order, morality and health, what would be the realistic consequences," he said.

Vaidyanathan also cautioned that Hindu institutions alone may be affected if Article 25(2)(b) is interpreted to override denominational rights under Article 26(b).

Justice Nagarathna noted that Article 25(2)(b) reflects historical realities of Hindu society, while the Chief Justice expressed scepticism about the line of argument.

"These arguments probably will not survive for two reasons. One, what you are arguing is directly in the teeth of the language of Article 25(2)(b). Directly in the teeth of it. Assuming Article 25(2)(b) applies, you are using the argument that it will have no effect on Article 26. But Article 26 itself is subject to public order, morality and health. Article 17 (abolition of untouchability) is on principle of morality," the CJI said.

Responding, Vaidyanathan submitted that if a law satisfies those constitutional limitations, he would have no further objection.

Background

The reference before the Constitution Bench arises from the court’s September 2018 ruling, delivered by a five-judge Bench, which by a 4:1 majority permitted entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala shrine, overturning the earlier practice that excluded women of menstruating age. The verdict triggered widespread protests and led to multiple review petitions.

In November 2019, the top court, while dealing with those pleas, kept the issue open and referred larger constitutional questions, such as the scope of the Essential Religious Practices doctrine and the interplay between Articles 25, 26 and 14, to a nine-judge Bench. The present proceedings stem from that reference and are expected to impact not only the Sabarimala issue but similar disputes across religions.