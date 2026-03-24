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Home / India News / Centre to hold all-party meeting on West Asia conflict on March 25

Centre to hold all-party meeting on West Asia conflict on March 25

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting in the wake of recent global and regional security events, and also to review India's defence preparedness

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 (Wednesday) at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting in the wake of recent global and regional security events, and also to review India's defence preparedness.

CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat, and others were also present at the meeting.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

 

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on several aspects of the ongoing conflict and India's energy security.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha to brief members on the developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India. Describing the situation as "worrisome".

He highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.

The Prime Minister reflected on the global challenges which have emerged due to the conflict and India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. The opposition parties, on the other hand, called it a "master class in self-boasts and partisan dialogue-baazi (dramatic dialogue)."

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed of India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region.

He informed that the region also remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi All-party meet Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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