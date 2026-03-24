Centre to post 10 IIS officers abroad to strengthen global perception

The move is aimed at strengthening perception management, narrative building and engagement with global audiences – areas the government increasingly sees as central to modern diplomacy as India’s economic and strategic profile expands globally.

Sources familiar with the matter said that, in the first phase, senior IIS officers might be posted in the diplomatic missions of major world economies such as Washington DC, Brasilia, London, Brussels, Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo, Dubai, Canberra and Johannesburg. The capitals are located in major global regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

It might even look at setting up a Directorate General of Global Outreach (DGGO) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to sources, the broader plan could eventually see nearly 40 IIS officers posted abroad. They added that the idea is to augment India’s diplomatic outreach capacity, not create a parallel structure beyond the core mandate of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Government sources said there is a strong view within a section of the Central government that diplomacy today increasingly involves narrative building, perception management and direct communication with global audiences.

Since IIS officers are trained communication professionals with extensive experience in media relations, government messaging, digital outreach and public information campaigns, their presence in missions abroad is expected to strengthen India’s public diplomacy, media engagement and communication of policy positions, complementing the work of MEA officers.

The sources also pointed to a wider rationale within the government: Information Service officials, having served across ministries, media units and field publicity organisations such as DAVP, bring deep familiarity with government policies, programme communication and institutional messaging. This, they said, makes them well placed to articulate not just India’s broader development story, but also flagship schemes, economic progress and policy priorities to the international media, think tanks, diaspora communities and other foreign stakeholders.

Moreover, once IIS officers take on specialised communication functions including, media coordination, digital engagement, information dissemination and narrative management, MEA officials posted in critical diplomatic missions can focus more on multilateral diplomacy and strategic policy work.