Karnataka's plan to ban social media for teens needs review: MeitY secy

S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said the recent proposals by the Karnataka government to ban social media for teenagers would need to be examined to determine whether such measures fall within the legislative powers of state governments. This is because the issue largely lies within the Centre’s jurisdiction.

“Social media or online gaming — all these are matters that fall within the national jurisdiction and need to be addressed separately. We have not yet seen what the legislation is. We will have to see whether it falls within the competence of the respective state government and we will have to see how exactly the legislative competence works,” said Krishnan on the sidelines of the 85th Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) conference in Mumbai.

Krishnan was addressing the question of whether state governments have the jurisdiction to ban access to social media platforms.

The Karnataka government, in its Budget 2026-27, said it plans to ban social media for teens under 16. Similarly, the government of Andhra Pradesh also announced it will ban social media for children under 13.

On the question of MeitY reducing the compliance window for Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act to 12 months from the earlier 18 months, he said that consultations are still going on.

“We have been consulting with the industry on this aspect. We are awaiting their inputs and once we get them, we will take a final call.” He, however, did not give a timeline by when this will be done.

Krishnan added that the 85th ICANN community forum is an important event, as this is where the governance of internet is discussed. “Internet users in India have grown significantly and currently we have more than a billion internet users. Internet in India is part of the essential infrastructure. Therefore, it is very important that India gets very involved in internet governance and we have taken this opportunity to host this particular meeting,” he said.

Talking about some of the challenges on internet usage, Krishnan pointed out the rising trend of malicious traffic.

“There is a lot of malicious traffic on the internet. A lot of people put wrong things on the internet and try to cheat. For example, by changing the domain names or by changing the intellectual property of India, they try to make it their own. There are some concerns to stop them. We have raised them in this forum and we are thinking about them as well,” he said.

According to Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar report of 2025, India’s internet user base has crossed 900 million. And, internet users from rural India are growing faster than urban India. According to ICANN, Nixi — which is India’s country code registry — has over 4 million registered users of .IN and .Bharat top-level domain names.