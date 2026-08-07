CGHS dues delayed by up to 18 months, strain private hospital finances

Hospitals have also flagged claim rejections without adequate explanation and reimbursement for some expensive cancer drugs at rates below their procurement costs.

A leading private hospital chain said prolonged delays forced providers to bear the cost of treating CGHS beneficiaries while continuing to pay salaries, vendors and other operating expenses. This, it said, left less money available for investment in infrastructure, medical technology and patient care.

“The recent revision of CGHS rates was a welcome and much-needed step that reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and supporting the sustainability of healthcare providers,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, secretary-general of NATHEALTH.

However, he said operational challenges continued to affect health care institutions.

“Timely settlement of claims, greater transparency in claims processing, and a structured, time-bound mechanism for the review of disputed claims can help improve predictability for providers and enable them to focus their resources on patient care,” Bhattacharya said.

Hospitals said claims could be rejected over clerical errors or gaps in documentation even when the treatment itself was clinically valid. Unexplained deductions from bills for medicines, consumables and nursing charges could also leave hospitals recovering less than the cost of care.

The problem is compounded by the absence of a transparent, time-bound appeals process. Providers said they often had no clear way of knowing whether a claim was under review, being audited or awaiting sanction.

NATHEALTH has raised these issues with policymakers and the relevant authorities over the past few months.

“We are encouraged by the government’s responsiveness and look forward to a speedy resolution of these matters. Addressing these challenges will enhance the efficiency of the CGHS ecosystem, strengthen provider confidence, and ultimately contribute to better healthcare outcomes for millions of patients across the country,” Bhattacharya said.

The reimbursement of high-cost cancer medicines has emerged as another point of contention. Selected oncology drugs are reimbursed at 70 per cent of their maximum retail price, including patented immunotherapies that may not have biosimilar alternatives, according to the industry.

Hospitals said this could result in reimbursement below the price at which they procured some drugs, making it financially unviable to stock and administer them. Providers have proposed reimbursement at the maximum retail price for a limited list of high-end patented immunotherapies until lower-cost biosimilars become available.

A leading private hospital said the problem was particularly acute for newer oncology and immunotherapy medicines.

The hospital also called for a review of the ₹5,000 threshold above which providers must submit purchase invoices for drugs, implants and consumables. The threshold has not kept pace with medical inflation, higher input costs and advances in technology, a senior hospital official said on condition of anonymity.

Hospitals have warned that reimbursement below procurement cost could affect their ability to stock some clinically essential cancer medicines and provide them to patients without delay.

Providers are also seeking changes to accommodate newer medical specialties. Interventional pain management, for example, does not have formal recognition under CGHS, leading to uncertainty over how claims for such procedures are assessed.

Nivesh Khandelwal, chief executive officer of Nivaan Interventional Pain Clinics, said the CGHS reimbursement framework needed to evolve alongside advances in medicine.

“Interventional Pain Management is a recognised and growing super-speciality, with dedicated training programmes offered by leading institutions across India, including AIIMS. Yet, the absence of formal recognition under CGHS continues to create challenges in claims processing and reimbursement,” Khandelwal said.

Nivaan has worked within the CGHS framework for the past two years and has engaged with the authorities over claim-processing issues, he said.

“While many claims were processed successfully following clarifications, recent claim rejections and the absence of a transparent review or appeal mechanism have created uncertainty for providers,” Khandelwal added.

Hospitals have also identified gaps between the revised CGHS rules and the functionality of the TMS 2 claims portal. The portal permits files of only up to 1 MB each and a maximum of four documents for each bill — limits that providers say are inadequate for complex cases involving extensive clinical records and investigations.

Portal downtime and slow response times delay submissions and can increase the risk of claims being rejected, providers said.

Among other changes, the industry has sought network-level empanelment for dialysis providers and usage-linked reimbursement for negative-pressure wound therapy. It also wants the cost of individual-donation nucleic acid testing included in approved blood-component rates and clarity on the eligibility of diagnostic laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Hospitals have separately raised questions over procurement rules, liability for medicines supplied by CGHS and provisions that they say could limit clinicians’ choice of medical devices.