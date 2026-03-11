Change in name of state to Keralam a joyful moment for Malayalis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the change of name of the state from Kerala to Keralam by the Centre was a joyful moment for "Malayali" brothers.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, an organisation which works for welfare of the fishing community in the state.

In his inaugural address, Modi appreciated the role of the fishing community during the 2018 floods in Kerala, lauding their courage, service, and dedication at that time.

He also pointed out that the Dheevara Sabha has been working for fishermen's rights for 50 years.

Modi said the Centre too has been working for the welfare of the fishing community and has carried out various initiatives to empower them.

He also said that the Union government has taken various measures, including installing over 4,500 satellite-based transponders in fishing boats, to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea. Modi also held a road show in this port city of poll-bound Kerala.

The 300-metre-long road show was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here, where he greeted the huge number of people of all ages gathered at the place from an open-top vehicle decked with flowers.

The huge crowd, holding BJP flags and wearing saffron-coloured caps, gathered on both sides of the road and welcomed him with flowers and strong chants of Modi.

He reached the stadium, where he will inaugurate various infrastructure and development projects.

Modi arrived at the Kochi international airport around 11.30 am and from there travelled by helicopter to the naval base here.

From there, he travelled by road to the Marine Drive for his first event of the day -- the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha.

The PM arrived in poll-bound Kerala to take part in a series of programmes here, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA's election convention.