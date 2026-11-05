Chawri Bazar building collapse: CM orders inquiry, FIR against contractor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar, which claimed two lives and left four others injured, and directed the registration of an FIR against the contractor.

The chief minister also ordered the immediate suspension of the concerned junior engineer (JE) and assistant engineer (AE) in connection with the incident.

She directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and provide immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families.

"Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law," the chief minister said.

The building collapsed around 9.50 am in Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station, police said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended two junior level officials, including an assistant engineer and a junior engineer, in connection with the collapse of a building under construction in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar that killed two people and left four others injured.

In separate office orders, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone placed the two officials under suspension with immediate effect. The orders cited a prima facie case of serious negligence in the discharge of their duties.

"In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry," the orders stated.

Two bodies were pulled out from the debris by a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescue team, while four injured people were taken to a hospital by locals before the fire department teams arrived, an official said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that more people are feared trapped under the debris.

An MCD official said construction work at the building had been halted around 15 days ago.

Workers were removing the support system beneath the roof when the structure collapsed, the official said.

"The material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, which eventually led to the collapse," the official said.

Multiple teams, including fire units, are engaged in rescue operations.