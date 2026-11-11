Chhath rush: Railways adds special trains as demand for Bihar travel surges

With Chhath Puja approaching, trains heading to Bihar are witnessing heavy passenger demand, with rising waiting lists making it difficult for passengers to secure confirmed tickets. More than 37,000 passengers travelled to Bihar from Surat on regular and special festival trains on November 6 for Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities.

According to railway officials, 37,698 tickets were purchased for trains departing Udhna station for Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district. Passengers were seen reaching the station 12-14 hours before their scheduled departure, The Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, waiting lists on several Bihar-bound trains have crossed 150, with some services, including the Sampoorna Kranti Express and Tejas Rajdhani, reporting no availability for fresh bookings on certain dates. The New Delhi-Ranchi Garib Rath Express has also recorded waiting lists exceeding 200 for travel dates between November 3 and 15, ETV Bharat had reported earlier.

The surge in demand has prompted Indian Railways to announce additional special train services to accommodate the festive rush. These services will connect Bihar with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore. Railways has also extended the running period of some existing festival special trains and introduced one-way services to clear the rush.

In its latest announcements, Railways has added three services connecting Muzaffarpur, Patliputra and Gorakhpur with Delhi, Ramnagar and Mumbai.

More special trains between Bihar and Delhi, Mumbai

Northern Railway on Wednesday announced that it will to run 31 special trains from major stations in the Delhi area today in view of Chhath Puja. A festival special train will operate between Muzaffarpur and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to help passengers travelling between Bihar and the national capital.

Railways has announced that train number 05281 will leave Muzaffarpur at 6:30 am on November 18 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 5 am the following day. The train will travel via Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur and Moradabad.

On its return journey, train number 05282 will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 7 am on November 19. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 4:50 am on November 21.

VIDEO | Haryana: Festive rush for Chhath Puja leads to heavy overcrowding in Bihar-bound trains at Ambala Cantonment Junction. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/uJJfuO1Nwk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026

Railways has also extended the running period of the Ramnagar-Patliputra weekly special train. Train number 05080 will make an additional trip from Ramnagar to Patliputra on November 28. Its return service, train number 05079, will operate on November 29. The train will pass through Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, a 20-coach special train is also operating between Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur. Train number 01027 departed from Mumbai on November 10 at 2:50 pm and is scheduled to reach Gorakhpur at 11:50 pm. The return service, train number 01028, will leave Gorakhpur at 5:30 am on November 12 and reach Mumbai at 2:30 pm the following day.

Southern Railway adds three special trains to Bihar

Southern Railway has also announced three special express train services from Tamil Nadu to Bihar to manage the festival rush.

The Chennai Central-Darbhanga Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11 am on November 11 and reach Darbhanga at 1 pm on the third day. Its return service will leave Darbhanga at 3 pm on November 14 and reach Chennai at 3:45 pm on November 16.

A one-way special train will also connect Chennai with Barauni. The Chennai Central-Barauni Express Special will depart at 11:50 pm on November 11 and reach Barauni at 8 pm on November 13.

For passengers travelling from western Tamil Nadu, the Podanur-Raxaul One-Way Express Special will leave Podanur at 8:20 pm on November 11. It will pass through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Katpadi before reaching Raxaul at noon on November 14.

These trains will pass through several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Major stops include Vijayawada, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kharagpur, Asansol, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul and Samastipur.

Over 100 special trains announced for Bihar

According to East Central Railway (ECR), 103 pairs of special trains had been announced as of November 3. These include additional services connecting North Bihar with Delhi, Punjab, Howrah, Mumbai, Pune and other destinations. Special Vande Bharat trains are also operating between Delhi and Patna three times a week until the end of November.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 18,000 trains are being operated during this year's festive season, compared with 12,000 last year. Meanwhile, 2,040 Railway Protection Force personnel have been deployed across Delhi's railway stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Old Delhi, to manage the passenger rush.