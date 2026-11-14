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Home / India News / Children's Day 2026: Know why India celebrates Bal Diwas on November 14

Children's Day 2026: Know why India celebrates Bal Diwas on November 14

Children's Day 2026 will be celebrated nationwide today, Nov 14. This day, referred to as Bal Diwas, honors the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian Prime Minister

Children's day 2026

Happy Children's Day 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

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Children's Day 2026 will be celebrated across India on Saturday, November 14, to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister. Popularly known as Bal Diwas, the day recognises the importance of childhood and the need to protect children's rights and welfare.

 

Educational institutions and schools celebrate this day by organizing cultural events, games, contests, and special gatherings. The significance of Children's Day extends beyond mere celebrations and activities at school. 

 

It serves as a reminder that each child is entitled to a secure childhood, quality education, adequate healthcare, and the liberty to develop and thrive. Here's a look at the date, history, theme and significance of the occasion.

 
 

Children's Day 2026 theme

 

UNICEF started a campaign in 2026 with the theme "My day, my rights, my future." Children are encouraged to talk about their life, their rights, and their desired future through this initiative. It also requests that adults and decision-makers pay attention to what kids have to say and consider their opinions. 

 

The increasing importance of intelligence in children's lives is a major theme this year. As AI grows more widespread, UNICEF emphasizes the need to safeguard children's privacy, safety, and inclusion.

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Children's Day History

 

In 1954, the United Nations advised that all nations must observe a Universal Children's Day. This was to aid and promote the welfare of children and to build understanding among children. However, Veer Bal Divas which is celebrated on 26th December, 2026 must not be interpreted as ‘Bal Divas’. These are separate observances with distinct meanings. 

 

Meanwhile, some political figures have suggested moving Children's Day to December 26 to honor Veer Bal Diwas, which pays tribute to the sacrifice made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Nevertheless, the government has not replaced or changed it.

 

Historical records indicate that Children’s Day celebrations were already being conducted on Nehru’s birthday during his lifetime. In 1963, a children’s fair was held at the Children’s Park near India Gate in New Delhi to observe the event. After Nehru’s death in 1964, November 14 continued to be marked as Children’s Day, in his memory.

 

Significance of Children's Day 2026

 

Children’s Day allows adults to reflect on the issues that children face on a daily basis. For children to grow up healthy and happy, it is crucial that they receive an education, eat well, live in a safe environment, and have equal opportunities. 

 

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Topics : Children's Day Jawahar Lal Nehru Jawaharlal Nehru

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First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 7:16 AM IST