Chirag Paswan urges Opposition to seek dialogue with CEC over SIR

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday urged Opposition parties to approach Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar through proper channels to address their concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying dialogue rather than repeated protests would help find a solution.

Speaking to ANI here, Paswan acknowledged that protests were a democratic right but questioned the repeated demonstrations in the national capital and the inconvenience caused to ordinary citizens ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

"In a democracy like India, there is certainly scope for protests, and you should by all means protest. However, I want to understand this: if your sole objective is merely to protest, then go ahead-do it today, or even ten days from now. But protests alone will not yield a solution; dialogue will," he said.

The Union Minister said opposition leaders should seek an appointment with the CEC and take a delegation to discuss their concerns rather than attempting to meet an independent constitutional authority amid protests.

"If you have genuine concerns, go to the Election Commission; I am fully confident that the CEC himself would sit down to answer your questions," Paswan said.

Accusing opposition parties of causing hardship to ordinary citizens, he questioned the justification for repeatedly blocking roads and disrupting daily life in Delhi. He alleged that the opposition was using protests for political purposes instead of engaging in introspection and constructive dialogue.

On the proposed CJP demonstration, Paswan said young people, particularly those belonging to Generation Z, should have opportunities to express their concerns. Referring to his initiative, 'Youth Bole Toh', he said it provided a platform for young people to express their grievances and engage in dialogue, regardless of differences of opinion.

Commenting on train cancellations ahead of the protest, Paswan said, "These are the youth of India-nothing can stop them," arguing that restrictions on transport connectivity could not deter young people.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to ensure that metro and other train services were not completely suspended ahead of the October 10 protests, emphasising that restrictions should be proportionate and should not unnecessarily inconvenience commuters.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed CJP protest, citing short notice and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management.