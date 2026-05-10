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CII seeks phased restoration of fuel excise as crude prices stabilise

Industry body proposes gradual rollback of petrol and diesel duty cuts alongside measures to support MSMEs, energy conservation and supply-chain resilience

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

The data, CII said, signals investment commitments across sectors at a scale not seen in “over a decade”

Himanshi Bhardwaj
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Sunday urged the Centre to phase out the ₹10-per-litre cut in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel over six to nine months as crude oil prices stabilise, arguing that such a move would ease pressure on government finances without disrupting consumer sentiment.
 
“A calibrated phased restoration of the fuel excise will progressively relieve the exchequer of a very substantial burden without disrupting consumer sentiment, and industry is prepared to absorb a meaningful share of input cost pressures within its own margins,” Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said in a statement.
 
 
The recommendation forms part of a five-point industry action agenda proposed by CII in response to ongoing global uncertainties, including the West Asia crisis. The agenda also includes a voluntary energy conservation compact, a 45-day MSME payment guarantee, supply-chain ringfencing alongside deeper import substitution, and front-loading of private investment combined with voluntary price restraint and expanded internship intake.
 
The proposals come against the backdrop of a broad-based pickup in private investment activity. CII’s analysis of nearly 1,200 companies from the CMIE Prowess database showed private capex, measured as annual change in net fixed assets and capital work in progress, rose to ₹7.7 trillion in September 2025 from ₹4.6 trillion a year earlier.
 
The data, CII said, signals investment commitments across sectors at a scale not seen in “over a decade”.

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Banerjee said the surge in private capex was the most important signal yet that the investment cycle had turned decisively, adding that industry must now “lean in, not pull back” amid global headwinds.
 
As part of its proposed industry compact, CII urged companies to commit to a 3-5 per cent reduction in fuel and power consumption over the next two quarters through efficiency gains, logistics optimisation, fleet electrification and increased renewable energy adoption.
 
It also called on larger corporates to guarantee payments to MSMEs within 45 days, supported by expanded use of the TReDS platform and supply-chain financing mechanisms to ease working capital constraints.
 
Further, the industry body emphasised the need to “ringfence” supply chains through diversified sourcing, strategic inventory buffers and alternative international tie-ups, alongside increasing domestic value addition in sectors such as components, speciality chemicals and capital goods.
 
CII also encouraged firms to front-load planned investments for FY27, particularly in manufacturing, energy transition and digital infrastructure, while exercising voluntary price restraint on essential inputs and scaling up internship opportunities under the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme.
 
The organisation attributed the capex revival to the policy environment shaped by sustained public capital expenditure, fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.
 
While flagging India’s relative resilience, CII cautioned that spillovers from the West Asia crisis pose near-term risks, underscoring the need for coordinated action between government and industry to safeguard growth and macroeconomic stability.
 

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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