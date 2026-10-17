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Home / India News / CJI Surya Kant urges law graduates to uphold justice, remain true to values

CJI Surya Kant urges law graduates to uphold justice, remain true to values

Addressing NLSIU's 34th annual convocation, the Chief Justice of India said legal education must prepare graduates to engage with diverse perspectives and listen to voices often overlooked

Surya Kant, CJI

Emphasising the responsibilities of the legal profession, Surya Kant said it required not only knowledge of statutes and precedents but also the courage to stand up for justice (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating law students to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain committed to constitutional values, saying the legal profession demands courage, integrity and the ability to listen to voices that often go unheard.

Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here, he said legal education must go beyond academic learning and prepare students to engage with diverse perspectives and serve society.

"I greet you not only with congratulations but also with immense expectations," the CJI said.

"The purpose of legal education extends beyond learning the principles of criminal or constitutional law; it rests in the invigorating experience of encountering those who see the world differently than we do," he said.

 

Emphasising the responsibilities of the legal profession, Surya Kant said it required not only knowledge of statutes and precedents but also the courage to stand up for justice and the humility to hear the concerns of those whose voices are often overlooked.

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"The legal profession is not for the faint of heart. It demands not only the mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just, and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard," he said.

The CJI cautioned the graduates against compromising their principles for convenience or taking shortcuts in their professional lives.

He urged them to remain guided by the values they had imbibed at the institution.

Highlighting the rewards of serving through the legal profession, he said lawyers could derive satisfaction from correcting injustices, defending individual liberty and upholding the Constitution.

Appealing to the graduates to recognise their wider responsibility to the country, Surya Kant said the nation expected them to contribute to society beyond their roles as legal practitioners.

"As you step out into the world, know that the nation looks to you not just as practitioners of law but as heralds of hope," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Chief Justice of India CJI Lawyers Indian Judiciary

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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST